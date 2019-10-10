UCLA receiver Theo Howard announced Thursday he will redshirt this season and enter the transfer portal.

Howard, who caught 107 passes between the 2017 and 2018 seasons, has appeared in one game this year but has not recorded a catch. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Howard came into the season with a catch in 28 straight games. He was considered one of the jewels of UCLA's recruiting class under former coach Jim Mora in 2016, when Howard was ranked No. 288 in the ESPN 300.

UCLA ranks No. 71 nationally in yards per game (397.3) and No. 91 in yards per play (5.41).