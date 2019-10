DALLAS -- Grant Calcaterra, the starting tight end for sixth-ranked Oklahoma, is out for Saturday's game against No. 11 Texas.

Calcaterra wasn't in uniform during Oklahoma's warm-ups, and wore a cap and sunglasses. The team didn't specify his injury or when it occurred.

The 6-foot-4, 227-pound junior has appeared in Oklahoma's first five games, recording five receptions for 79 yards. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2018, recording 26 receptions for 396 yards and six touchdowns.