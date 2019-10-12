Although the early signing period has not yet arrived for the 2020 recruiting class, Notre Dame has already gotten off to a fast start in its 2021 class of junior prospects. That momentum continued Saturday when ESPN Junior 300 wide receiver Deion Colzie announced his commitment to the Irish.

"This was a tough decision that I prayed and thought about," Colzie said on Twitter. "With that being said, after talking with my family, I will be committing to...The University of Notre Dame."

Colzie is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound receiver from Athens Academy in Athens, Georgia, and is the No. 48-ranked recruit overall in his class (No. 9 wide receiver).

He is the No. 6-ranked recruit in the state of Georgia and had his future team in his hometown a few weeks ago when the Irish took on the Dawgs in a 23-17 loss. Colzie is not the first highly rated recruit Notre Dame has landed in Georgia in the 2021 class, as ESPN Jr. 300 tight end Cane Berrong has been committed since June.

Berrong is the No. 2-ranked recruit in the state of Georgia, which says something about the presence the Irish have had in the state on the recruiting trail after landing three ESPN 300 recruits from Georgia between the 2018 and 2019 classes.

Adding Colzie gives Notre Dame six ESPN Jr. 300 commits in 2021, the highest ranked being Berrong, followed by Colzie and quarterback Tyler Buchner, ranked No. 55 overall. The six ESPN Jr. 300 commitments puts Notre Dame one behind Miami and Texas, who each have seven.