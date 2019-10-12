Tua Tagovailoa fakes the run and then connects with Najee Harris on a 16-yard TD pass, Tua's third touchdown throw of the half. (0:38)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa became the school's all-time leader in career touchdown passes with his first touchdown pass on Saturday against Texas A&M.

Tagovailoa, who entered the game tied with A.J. McCarron atop the school's all-time list with 77 touchdown passes, connected with sophomore receiver Jaylen Waddle for a 31-yard scoring completion in the first quarter to give him his 78th, passing McCarron.

Coming into Saturday's game, Tagovailoa led all FBS quarterbacks with 23 touchdown passes on the season. He had not thrown an interception this season until the second quarter Saturday, when Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson intercepted a Tagovailoa pass in the end zone.

Tagovailoa's record-breaking scoring toss was one of three thrown by him in the first half, leading Alabama to a 24-10 first-half lead over the Aggies.