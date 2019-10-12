Memphis looks to convert on fourth down on Joey Magnifico's catch, but the call is overturned and officials give the ball to Temple. (1:00)

The American Athletic Conference defended a controversial replay ruling in No. 23 Memphis' 30-28 loss to Temple, a decision that could impact its New Year's Six bowl game hopes and sent one player to post that the Tigers were "robbed."

On fourth-and-9 from the Temple 43 with 2:46 to play, Memphis quarterback Brady White heaved a pass for Joey Magnifico. Officials on the field ruled the pass a catch, but upon replay review, the call was overturned. Magnifico appeared to bobble the ball before he controlled it, but there was no clear view that it hit the ground.

Defensive back TJ Carter posted to Twitter after the game, "We just got robbed."

We just got robbed broad daylight no mask 💩crazy — TJ Carter (@TCarter615) October 12, 2019

Chuck Sullivan, assistant commissioner for communications for the American, said in a statement to a pool reporter that the decision was a judgment call on the part of the replay official.

"The ruling was that the Memphis player didn't have control of the ball as it hit the ground and there was enough video evidence to confirm it," the statement said.

Afterward, Magnifico insisted to reporters he caught the ball, saying, "I caught it 100%. Both of my hands were under the ball. They saw differently."

Coach Mike Norvell said, "I thought he laid out, thought he had his arms underneath it. I know there was movement within the ball, but it's a pretty big Jumbotron. They did call it a catch on the field, I guess they had a more conclusive angle to decide that it needed to be overturned.

"But from my vantage point on the Jumbotron, it looked like it was a catch."

Memphis went into the game undefeated and in contention for the Group of 5 New Year's Six bowl spot. Although the Tigers aren't eliminated from contention, this game could have an impact.

Memphis turned the ball over four times and trailed 23-7 before its rally came up short.