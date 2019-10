Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer both reveal their updated top five for the College Football Playoff, with LSU entering the top three and Oklahoma entering the top five for the first time. (3:15)

Here's how our experts see the bowl matchups after Week 7. Check back each week for their predictions.

All times Eastern.

College Football Playoff National Championship

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Jan. 13, 8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 28, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Clemson vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Oklahoma

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Dec. 28, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

Bowl schedule

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Dec. 20, 2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Ohio

Schlabach: UAB vs. Central Michigan

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Bonagura: SMU vs. Washington State

Schlabach: SMU vs. Army

Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Dec. 21, noon, ABC

Bonagura: North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State

Schlabach: North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State

DreamHouse New Mexico Bowl

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dec. 21, 2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Air Force

Schlabach: Marshall vs. Wyoming

Cure Bowl

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Bonagura: Temple vs. Arkansas State

Schlabach: Temple vs. Arkansas State

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Ball State vs. Navy

Schlabach: Cincinnati vs. Western Michigan

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Kent State vs. Louisiana

Schlabach: Ball State vs. Georgia State

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas

Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Cal vs. San Diego State

Schlabach: Stanford vs. San Diego State

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Dec. 21, 9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Georgia State vs. Southern Miss

Schlabach: Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: UCF vs. Syracuse

Schlabach: UCF vs. Western Kentucky

SoFi Hawai'i Bowl

Aloha Stadium, Honolulu

Dec. 24, 8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Tulane vs. BYU

Schlabach: Memphis vs. Hawai'i

Walk-On's Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

Dec. 26, 4 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Louisville vs. Arizona

Schlabach: Syracuse vs. Southern Miss