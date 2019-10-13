        <
          Source -- Baylor LB Clay Johnston out for season with knee injury

          1:48 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston is out for the season after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's double-overtime win over Texas Tech, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

          Johnston was injured while intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter of the 33-30 Bears win. He limped off the field with 9:16 left in regulation and did not return to the game.

          The senior posted 35 tackles, 2.5 sacks and the interception in six games for the No. 18 Bears (6-0, 3-0).

          Yahoo Sports first reported that Johnston would miss the rest of the season.

