Baylor and Texas Tech exchange big plays late in the game as JaMycal Hasty scores the game-winning TD in double overtime for the Bears. (1:41)

Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston is out for the season after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's double-overtime win over Texas Tech, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

Johnston was injured while intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter of the 33-30 Bears win. He limped off the field with 9:16 left in regulation and did not return to the game.

The senior posted 35 tackles, 2.5 sacks and the interception in six games for the No. 18 Bears (6-0, 3-0).

Yahoo Sports first reported that Johnston would miss the rest of the season.