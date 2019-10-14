COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski has a sprained left knee but is expected to play when the Gamecocks face No. 9 Florida on Saturday.

Muschamp said Hilinski's injury is "nothing serious" and that he planned for the QB to start against the Gators this week.

Hilinski took a hard hit in the third quarter and pounded the ground in pain after the play. He was helped to the sideline and watched the rest of the Gamecocks' 20-17, double-overtime upset of then-third ranked Georgia with ice on his knee.

Redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner finished off the dramatic win at quarterback for South Carolina.

Hilinski began the year as a backup but has started the past five games after senior Jake Bentley was lost to a season-ending foot injury.