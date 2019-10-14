Texas loses two more starters to injury in loss

A struggling and banged-up Texas defense has lost two more starters to injury.

Junior safety Chris Brown will miss six weeks with a fractured forearm that will require surgery, coach Tom Herman said Monday. Senior linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch is out for Saturday's game against Kansas with a dislocated shoulder. Both injuries occurred Saturday in Texas' 34-27 loss to Oklahoma in Dallas.

Brown has started Texas' first six games, ranking fourth on the team in tackles with 25 (three for loss). His injury is the latest for a Texas secondary playing without star safety Caden Sterns (knee), and cornerbacks Jalen Green (shoulder) and Josh Thompson (foot). McCulloch, who made six starts last season, is fifth on the team in tackles with 24.

Texas (4-2) ranks 126th nationally in pass yards allowed (310 yards per game), 112th in total yards allowed (453.3 ypg) and tied for 74th in points allowed (27.83 points per game).

Herman said the Longhorns are still awaiting test results on starting wide receiver Collin Johnson, who left the Oklahoma game after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit. Johnson hasn't been diagnosed with a concussion. He ranks third on the team with 190 receiving yards.