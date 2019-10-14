Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown is out for the season with a lower leg injury, coach Steve Addazio said Monday.

Brown appeared to hurt his left knee when he tried to make a cut on a scramble in a 41-39 loss to Louisville on Oct. 5. Boston College had an open date last week, and Addazio make the announcement at his weekly press conference.

This is the second time in three seasons as a starter Brown sustained a season-ending knee injury. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, he injured his right knee late in the season against NC State.

Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown suffered his lower leg injury in a loss to Louisville on Oct. 5. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

"He worked so hard to get to where he is. He's a tough guy and he'll bounce back," Addazio said.

Boston College now turns to redshirt sophomore Dennis Grosel, who came on in relief of Brown against Louisville and nearly led a comeback win, throwing three touchdown passes.

"You saw him in full live color," Addazio said of Grosel's second-half performance. "He showed great leadership. I thought he did a great job."