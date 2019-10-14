Oregon starting tight end Jacob Breeland will miss the rest of the season with a left leg injury sustained in Friday's win over Colorado.

Breeland leads No. 12 Oregon in receptions (26), receiving yards (405) and receiving touchdowns (6). He injured his leg in the first half against Colorado and later appeared on crutches on the sideline. Breeland has started since the 2017 season, when he earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.

The Ducks already lost tight end Cam McCormick for the season with an ankle injury. Ryan Bay and Hunter Kampmoyer are expected to be the primary contributors at tight end when Oregon visits No. 25 Washington this week. Both have appeared in all six games, combining for four receptions and two touchdowns.

Safety Jevon Holland, who left the Colorado game with a left foot injury after colliding with teammate Troy Dye, is cleared to return at Washington, coach Mario Cristobal said Monday. Dye also will play against the Huskies.

Oregon has had several wide receivers -- Juwan Johnson, Mycah Pittman and Brenden Schooler -- also miss time with injuries.