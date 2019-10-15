BATON ROUGE, La. -- Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. won't be ready to return from a foot injury when No. 2 LSU visits Mississippi State on Saturday, coach Ed Orgeron said.

Marshall has missed two games since injuring his right foot during a victory at Vanderbilt on Sept. 21.

The sophomore caught 20 passes for 304 yards and six touchdowns before getting hurt. He was in uniform and participated in pregame warm-ups last Saturday night before LSU's 42-28 win over Florida.

"He's not ready to play yet," Orgeron said of Marshall, who will do some individual drills this week.

Meanwhile, Orgeron said LSU is benefiting from the reinstatement of guard Ed Ingram, who missed all of last season and the beginning of this season following a suspension because he was facing two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on a minor in DeSoto, Texas, in August 2018. The charges were dismissed in September.

Orgeron said Ingram has been subbing in and out during games because he's still "getting in playing shape." His return also allows Adrian Magee to play either guard or tackle as needed.