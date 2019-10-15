Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass is out for the season with a right toe injury, coach Scott Satterfield announced Tuesday.

Pass injured his toe in the season opener against Notre Dame, but finished the game and started the following week against Eastern Kentucky. But he re-aggravated the injury and has missed the last four games. Louisville said Pass will have surgery on Wednesday.

Micale Cunningham has started in his place, but he has left the past two games early with different injuries. True freshman Evan Conley came on in relief both times.

Last week against Wake Forest, Conley went 12-of-18 for 196 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 62-59 win.

Jawon Pass, who has missed the last four games, will have season-ending surgery on his toe. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire

Satterfield said during his news conference Monday he was not sure whether Cunningham or Conley would start against No. 3 Clemson on Saturday.

"I'll say what I've always said, that whoever's the healthiest and gives us the best chance, that's who we'll play," Satterfield said. "Both of those guys have played good. We've moved the football, had some good plays, taken care of the ball for the most part. Both can run, and we saw that with Evan the last run he had to score. We'll play the guy who's the healthiest. That's probably been the biggest question. I hate injuries, but that's part of the game. Whoever's the most healthiest, that's who will play."