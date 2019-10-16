Alabama student accused of bomb threat at LSU

A University of Alabama freshman is accused of calling in a bomb threat at LSU's Tiger Stadium during the LSU-Florida game Saturday night.

Connor Bruce Croll, 19, of Crozet, Virginia, was arrested and jailed Sunday as a "fugitive from justice." He faces unspecified charges in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

According to a police affidavit obtained by WBRZ in Baton Rouge, Croll told police that he called in a bomb threat during the Tigers' 42-28 win because a friend was "on the verge of losing a large bet."

Authorities didn't immediately provide further detail about the nature of the threat or say whether Croll intended to carry it out.

"Protocol was followed efficiently and effectively to quickly ascertain the source of the threat. That protocol including an immediate sweep of the stadium and a multi-agency investigation, which led to the suspect being identified within minutes and arrested soon thereafter," an LSU spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

Alabama spokesman Chris Bryant said pranks and threats can have serious ramifications, and require an appropriate response. He said the school is cooperating with authorities but can't provide details on Croll's arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.