Ohio State will be without its third-leading tackler and possibly its starting left tackle Friday at Northwestern.

Junior linebacker Baron Browning is listed as out for the game on Ohio State's weekly status report. Browning has 23 tackles, including five for loss and 2.5 sacks. He has made one start for the Buckeyes. The team doesn't list specific injuries or reasons players will miss games. Tuf Borland likely will take on a much bigger role with Browning out.

Junior left tackle Thayer Munford, who started the first six games this season and has started 19 in his career, is listed as a game-time decision. Joshua Alabi, who has started two games this season and is Ohio State's top reserve tackle, also will miss the Northwestern game. Redshirt freshman Nicholas Petit-Frere is listed as Munford's backup on Ohio State's depth chart for the Northwestern game.

Reserve linebacker Teradja Mitchell and H-back C.J. Saunders are also game-time decisions for the fourth-ranked Buckeyes, who were off last week.