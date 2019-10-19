        <
          Michigan State's Noah Davis enters transfer portal

          9:05 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Another Michigan State football player has entered the transfer portal: tight end Noah Davis.

          The school announced the move Friday. Davis missed all of last season with a knee injury. He has played in four games this season but does not have a catch.

          It's the third time this week the Spartans have confirmed a player entering the transfer portal. Receivers Cam Chambers and Weston Bridges have as well.

          Running backs La'Darius Jefferson and Connor Heyward have also entered the portal this season, along with linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle.

          The Spartans are off this weekend and return to the field Oct. 26 against Penn State.

