NORMAN, Okla. -- In a scary moment, the Sooner Schooner tipped over while making a sharp turn on the field after an Oklahoma touchdown Saturday, sending two spirit squad members sprawling to the turf along with riders inside the covered wagon.

There were no major injuries, the university said, but a team spokesman said a team camera person -- who was taking video from inside the schooner that was airing on the team's video board -- was "being checked out" by medical staff.

The crash happened after the Sooners' fourth touchdown of the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers. During the break in the second quarter, the Sooner Schooner -- a covered wagon driven by two ponies named "Boomer" and "Sooner" -- tipped over near the 15-yard line.

The Sooner Schooner crashes to the turf after the covered wagon separated from the base during a sharp turn. There were no major injuries, and the university said it appeared that the two ponies -- "Boomer" and "Sooner" also were uninjured. David Stacy/Icon Sportswire

The schooner was taking a sharp turn to head toward a stadium tunnel, but the wagon leaned hard to the right with the left-side wheels coming off the ground. The wagon crashed hard, with the two spirit squad members being ejected from the driver's bench and contents from inside the wagon spilling out onto the field.

"We believe it was the result of weight distribution among riders in the rear of the wagon," the university athletic department said in a statement. "Three individuals were evaluated at the stadium and released. All others reported that they were uninjured."

A university spokesman said he was unsure exactly how many people were inside the covered wagon at the time of the crash.

The wagon separated from the base as the ponies pulled away from the wreckage. The university said it appeared "Boomer" and "Sooner" were uninjured.

The sellout crowd gasped at the scene, but the rest of the spirit squad quickly came to assist and the field was cleared in a matter of minutes, including those who were involved in the crash.

"Medical staff responded immediately as did the expert horse handlers and veterinarian who staff all games," the statement said. "We are grateful that the injuries were not serious and for the staff members who responded so well."

The schooner traverses across the field at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after every Sooners score. It is said to be reminiscent of the travel method used by pioneers who settled the Oklahoma Territory around the time of the Land Run 0f 1889.

The Sooner Schooner was introduced at the school in 1964 and became an official mascot in 1980.