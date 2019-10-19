Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. and Louisville DB Trenell Troutman get into a scuffle during a punt, and Booth is ejected for punching Troutman on the ground. (1:07)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. has been ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after punching Louisville's Trenell Troutman as he lay on the ground late in the third quarter of Saturday's 45-10 Tigers win.

The players tussled as Troutman ran downfield to cover a Louisville punt before Booth threw him to the turf around the Clemson 20. The scuffle continued, and Booth threw a punch with his right hand as he straddled Troutman. Players from both teams swarmed them, and there was more pushing and shoving.

Officials penalized Booth for holding and unsportsmanlike conduct. Booth, a freshman, exited the stadium to boos with the No. 3 Tigers leading 17-3. He entered the game with four tackles and a pass breakup.