          Auburn's PAT streak ends right after record setter

          play
          Nix hits Williams for the score (0:22)

          Bo Nix finds a wide-open Seth Williams for the 48-yard TD. (0:22)

          3:33 PM ET
          • Heather DinichESPN Senior Writer
          Auburn's impeccable timing beat its NCAA-record kicking on Saturday.

          Not long after setting the FBS record for the most consecutive made extra points with 303 -- and naturally celebrating it on Twitter with an emoji and exclamation point -- Auburn missed the following PAT.

          "We're a kicking school," one fan tweeted before retracting it later with, "I take this back."

          Auburn kicker Anders Carlson set the PAT record with 4:19 left in the third quarter. The school's streak had begun in 2013 and ended with 11:54 left in the fourth quarter.

          Auburn quarterback Bo Nix completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams to put the Tigers ahead of Arkansas 37-10, but Carlson missed the extra point attempt.

          "Should've knocked on wood," another fan tweeted.

          Auburn would make its last two PATs in a 51-10 win.

