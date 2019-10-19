Will Muschamp can't help but go off about the unsportsmanlike penalty he received in the fourth quarter and calls the official that gave it to him "gutless." (0:36)

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp sidestepped several questions about the officiating during his team's 38-27 loss to No. 9 Florida on Saturday.

But Muschamp couldn't help but answer when asked about an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he received with about four minutes to go, after he passionately argued with officials on the sideline about a couple of apparent missed calls.

"The guy ran 40 yards away and dropped the flag," Muschamp told reporters in his postgame news conference. "I have no idea. I'd rather him drop it on my feet. ... Drop it on my feet next time."

When a reporter asked Muschamp about the officiating again, he replied: "I'm not going to comment about anything else. Don't go 40 yards away and drop a flag. How about that?"

Then, under his breath, Muschamp said, "Gutless."

Florida scored two touchdowns on plays in which SEC officials appeared to miss penalties against the Gators. Early in the third quarter, right tackle Jean Delance came out of his stance before the Gators snapped the ball on Dameon Pierce's 75-yard touchdown run that tied the score at 17.

Then in the fourth quarter, Gators receiver Josh Hammond appeared to commit offensive pass interference when he blocked a Gamecocks defensive back beyond the line of scrimmage before tight end Kyle Pitts' 5-yard touchdown catch, which gave Florida a 31-20 lead with 7:53 remaining.

Last season, the Gators rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Gamecocks and their former coach 35-31.

"Get the lead in fourth quarter, got to make some plays," Muschamp said. "We didn't do that."