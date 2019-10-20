Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. and Louisville DB Trenell Troutman get into a scuffle during a punt, and Booth is ejected for punching Troutman on the ground. (1:07)

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was ejected for throwing a punch in the third quarter of the Tigers' 45-10 win at Louisville on Saturday.

According to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney, Booth had a long time to think about what he did.

Swinney told reporters in his weekly teleconference on Sunday that Booth had to ride back on the managers' bus to Clemson, South Carolina, while the rest of the team flew home.

That's about a 450-mile ride.

"He rode back on our manager bus. That's where it started," Swinney said. "The rest of it will be handled in-house."

Booth was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after punching Louisville's Trenell Troutman as he lay on the ground late in the third quarter. The players clashed as Troutman ran downfield to cover a Louisville punt before Booth wrestled him to the turf and threw a punch.

Swinney sent Booth to the locker room before officials disqualified him from the game. Swinney said he apologized to Louisville coach Scott Satterfield for Booth's actions. "That's not who we are," Swinney said, "and that's not who he is."

Swinney said Booth, a freshman from Dacula, Georgia, apologized to his teammates and coaches, as well as Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich.

"[He] has responded well," Swinney said. "He is disappointed in himself, embarrassed. He has apologized to our team and our AD. He's been extremely remorseful. What happened is way out of character for who he is. Very pleased with how he has taken ownership. He had a long bus ride home last night and plenty of time to think about it."