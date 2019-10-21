Former Miami and Georgia coach Mark Richt said he had a heart attack early Monday but anticipates a quick recovery.

Richt, now working as an analyst for the ACC Network and ESPN, tweeted that he plans on returning to work later this week.

I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week. — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) October 21, 2019

The 59-year-old Richt joined the ACC Network in April and has appeared on shows throughout the season. He retired as Miami's coach in December after going 26-13 in three seasons at his alma mater.

Richt spent 15 seasons as Georgia's head coach, going 145-51 with two SEC championships and five division titles.

He was fired following the 2015 season and returned to Miami, where he had played quarterback from 1979 to 1982. Richt coached Miami to its first ACC Coastal Division title in 2017

