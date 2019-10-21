        <
          Former coach Mark Richt doing OK after heart attack

          12:15 PM ET
          Adam Rittenberg
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
          Former Miami and Georgia coach Mark Richt said he had a heart attack early Monday but anticipates a quick recovery.

          Richt, now working as an analyst for the ACC Network and ESPN, tweeted that he plans on returning to work later this week.

          The 59-year-old Richt joined the ACC Network in April and has appeared on shows throughout the season. He retired as Miami's coach in December after going 26-13 in three seasons at his alma mater.

          Richt spent 15 seasons as Georgia's head coach, going 145-51 with two SEC championships and five division titles.

          He was fired following the 2015 season and returned to Miami, where he had played quarterback from 1979 to 1982. Richt coached Miami to its first ACC Coastal Division title in 2017

          .

