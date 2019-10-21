Nebraska sophomore running back Maurice Washington is not with the team because of an unspecified team rules violation, coach Scott Frost said Monday.

Washington's absence is not related to his pending court case in California on two charges, including a felony, of allegedly sending a video of his ex-girlfriend, then 15, performing oral sex. Frost told reporters Washington, who ranks third on the team in rushing (298 yards on 50 carries) and has appeared in the first seven games, likely isn't part of the team's plans "in the immediate future."

Washington hasn't practiced with the team since Nebraska's Oct. 12 loss at Minnesota.

"There's certain standards that we ask our players to uphold," Frost said Monday. "When those standards aren't upheld, it doesn't matter who it is, they're not going to be a part of our plans that week or potentially longer."

Frost didn't say Washington is suspended and thinks Washington remains enrolled at the university. Washington was suspended for the first half of Nebraska's season opener against South Alabama and also for the first half of Nebraska's Oct. 5 game against Northwestern.

Washington will appear in court next on Dec. 12. Frost has said Nebraska wouldn't consider any additional discipline for Washington until the case is resolved.