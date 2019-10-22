LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is expected to return to the No. 2 Tigers for Saturday's showdown with No. 9 Auburn.

Marshall has missed three games since injuring his right foot during a victory at Vanderbilt on Sept. 21.

"We plan on easing him along, see how much he could do," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. "He's going to want to do everything and be ready to go, but we feel that by game time, he should be ready."

Marshall, a sophomore, has 20 receptions for 304 yards and six TDs this season.