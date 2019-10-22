Georgia Southern freshman offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins died at East Georgia Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia, on Monday night.

The cause of death and additional details weren't immediately available.

Georgia Southern's athletics department said in a statement Monday night that it had "received a report of the death of student-athlete Jordan Wiggins. Our thoughts are with the student's family, friends and classmates. We will provide further information when it becomes available."

Wiggins, 18, was studying electrical engineering at Georgia Southern. He was redshirting on the football team this season. He was an All-Big Bend offensive lineman at Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida, in 2018.

Godby High coach Brandon McCray, Wiggins' former offensive line coach, told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday night that Wiggins' mother, Aletha Jones, died in 2017. McCray said his mother took Wiggins in during his final two years of high school.

"He never wanted to do anything if it didn't make someone else happy," McCray told the Democrat. "He was always there for his friends. He would do anything for his linemen. He loved football, but even he did that because it made his friends happy."

"This was like my adopted son," McCray added. "I coached with him for two years and against all his brothers for years. I'm still in shock. I don't know what to think. I've still got a lot of his stuff here at my house. I'm just trying to be here for my mom and all of our players."

The Eagles are scheduled to play New Mexico State at home on Saturday.

Georgia Southern players tweeted their reaction.

Torn and lost for words. Rip Jwiggs 🙏🏽🕊 — VernBern 🍖🍖 (@Yrn_Verneal) October 22, 2019

Fly High brother. — Magill Bauerle (@Magill_Bauerle) October 22, 2019