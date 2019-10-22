Florida expects hurt players back for Georgia

Florida coach Dan Mullen said he expects injured defensive starters Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga, along with wideout Kadarius Toney, to be available by the time the seventh-ranked Gators play the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 2 in Jacksonville.

"We expect those guys to be back," Mullen told the radio show "SEC This Morning" on Tuesday. "This is a big recovery week for us. So we'll know more next week. But we expect all three of those guys to be back."

Greenard and Zuniga missed last Saturday's win over South Carolina while recovering from ankle injuries they suffered during the previous week's loss at No. 2 LSU.

Greenard, a linebacker who transferred from Louisville, leads the team with four sacks and is tied for the team lead with 6.5 tackles for loss.

Despite appearing in just four games this season, Zuniga, a preseason All-SEC pick, has three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Florida has been dealing with the loss of Toney since he went down with a shoulder injury in Week 2 against UT Martin. The junior -- who is perhaps the offense's most dynamic player, given his ability to play both receiver and running back -- had three receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown at the time of his injury.

"This was the game when Toney went out a couple of weeks ago, talking to our medical staff, they were hoping he'd be able to get back during the bye week," Mullen told the radio show. "Both Greenard and Zuniga didn't play last week and have been kind of battling through it, but because of not playing last week we expect both of them to be available this week."