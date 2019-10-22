        <
          Clemson's Dabo Swinney tops salary list at $9.3M, passing Alabama's Nick Saban at $8.85M

          Lawrence recovers from 2 INTs to lead Clemson to win (1:30)

          Trevor Lawrence throws two early interceptions, but winds up throwing for 233 yards and three touchdowns in Clemson's win vs. Louisville. (1:30)

          Clemson coach Dabo Swinney took over the top spot in the annual coaches' salary database, published by USA Today on Tuesday.

          Swinney made $9.3 million in total pay, surpassing Alabama's Nick Saban at $8.85 million. Swinney agreed to a 10-year, $93 million contract extension in April, after winning his second national title in three years.

          Saban topped the list last year, when he signed an eight-year, $74.4 million extension to coach through the 2025 season.

          Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is third on the 2019 list at $7.504 million, followed by Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher at $7.5 million and Georgia's Kirby Smart at $6.87 million.

          Fisher has the largest buyout, at $60.6 million, followed by Swinney at $50 million.

          Four SEC coaches are in the top 10, with Auburn's Gus Malzahn sixth at $6.83 million and Florida's Dan Mullen 10th at $6.1 million.

          Texas' Tom Herman was the top-paid coach in the Big 12, ranking 7th overall at $6.75 million.

          Purdue's Jeff Brohm is eighth at $6.6 million and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley ninth at $6.3 million.

          LSU's Ed Orgeron, coach of the No. 2-ranked Tigers, is a bargain at $4 million, which ranks 30th.

          Every coach in the SEC makes at least $3 million, with total average pay of $4.95 million, according to the database.

          USA Today has compiled the list since 2006, when Oklahoma's Bob Stoops was the only coach to make more than $3 million in total compensation. This year, 31 coaches make at least $3 million.

