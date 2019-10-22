        <
          Injured Wake Forest LB Strnad lost for season

          2:08 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Senior Writer
          Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his biceps tendon last week against Florida State, the school announced Tuesday.

          Strnad underwent surgery Tuesday. The team captain started the last 20 games for the Demon Deacons, leading the team with 69 total tackles. He ranks No. 7 in the ACC with 9.7 tackles per game.

          "We are disappointed for Justin," coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. "Justin was one of those players who left it all on the field for Wake Forest the last five years. He's been an outstanding player, a great leader and did everything right in our program. He will still be a valuable part of our program moving forward."

