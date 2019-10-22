        <
        >

          South Carolina RB Rico Dowdle expected to miss game with knee injury

          3:28 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina coach Will Muschamp doesn't expect injured starting tailback Rico Dowdle to play this week against Tennessee.

          Muschamp said Tuesday that Dowdle has a sprained right knee. Although Dowdle moved around at practice, Muschamp was unsure whether the running back would be healthy enough when the Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) travel to play the Vols (2-5, 1-3).

          Dowdle was hurt on the first play Saturday against Florida. Dowdle, a senior from Asheville, North Carolina, was helped to the sidelines before going to the locker room. He eventually returned to sidelines with a brace on the knee.

          Muschamp said the injury does not require surgery, meaning Dowdle will return "sooner than later."

          Dowdle has 457 yards and four touchdowns this season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices