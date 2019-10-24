Army's football team has found a postseason home.

The Black Knights, who are one of only six independents playing at the FBS level, reached an agreement to play in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, if they qualify for the postseason in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

A clause in the agreement allows Army to accept a bid from a different bowl game once in the three-year cycle with the Independence Bowl.

The Black Knights don't have a primary tie-in with a postseason bowl game this season. They are a backup to teams from the Mid-American Conference and Sun Belt in the Camellia Bowl.

"Army football is ecstatic to be partnering with our friends at the Independence Bowl for the next bowl cycle," Army athletics director Mike Buddie said in a statement. "Having played in Shreveport previously, we are well aware of how the community embraces this bowl and our cadet-athletes will thoroughly enjoy the experience."

The Black Knights played in the Independence Bowl only once previously, losing to Auburn 32-29 in 1996.

Army played in a bowl game in each of the previous three seasons. They have a 3-4 record, losing three in a row, going into Saturday's game against San Jose State.

The Dec. 26 Independence Bowl (4 p.m. ET, ESPN) will be the last matchup of teams from the ACC and SEC as the primary tie-ins.