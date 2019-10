HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Marshall has suspended safety Brandon Drayton after he was charged with felony strangulation and domestic battery on Wednesday.

The criminal complaint says a Marshall University police officer saw Drayton, 22, allegedly grab a woman and yell at her. Investigators said she had red marks around her neck and chest area.

Drayton was held on $55,000 bond at the Western Regional Jail. Jail records didn't indicate whether Drayton has an attorney.