Emmanuel Acho and Jonathan Vilma agree that the opinion of Jim Harbaugh won't change even if Michigan takes down Notre Dame. (1:27)

Notre Dame will regain two starters on Saturday night when it visits No. 19 Michigan.

Coach Brian Kelly said Thursday during his weekly radio show that running back Jafar Armstrong and cornerback Shaun Crawford both will play Saturday. Armstrong has been out since sustaining an abdominal injury in Notre Dame's season opener at Louisville that required surgery. Crawford has been out since dislocating his elbow Sept. 28 against Virginia.

Armstrong entered the season as No. 8 Notre Dame's top tailback after rushing for 383 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games last season. Tony Jones Jr. has emerged as the team's leading rusher, gaining 557 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 80 carries.

Crawford, who has dealt with injuries throughout his career, started Notre Dame's first four games and recorded 12 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups. TaRiq Bracy has been starting in place of Crawford, who started three games in his first two seasons but missed all of 2015 and 2018 with injury.