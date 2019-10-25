Ahead of a likely top-10 clash next week, Florida, Georgia and the city of Jacksonville have reached an agreement to continue playing the game in the city through 2023, the schools announced Friday.

The No. 7 Gators and No. 10 Bulldogs are set for their 84th meeting in Jacksonville on Nov. 2, and the new deal adds two more years to the neutral-site matchup, with both teams holding an option for another two years, through 2025.

"We look forward to the continuation of one of the greatest college football traditions in the country -- a border states battle between Georgia and Florida," Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said in a statement. "The extension ensures the historical preservation of the game in Jacksonville which has been part of the national college football landscape since 1933."

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin called the matchup a "weeklong celebration of two storied programs."

Florida and Georgia have played in Jacksonville every year since 1933 except for 1994 and 1995 due to stadium renovations.