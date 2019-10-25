Miami Hurricanes sophomore quarterback N'Kosi Perry will start Saturday at Pitt despite a separated left (non-throwing) shoulder, the team announced Friday.

Redshirt freshman Jarren Williams, who started Miami's first five games but suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder several weeks ago, will be the backup against the Panthers. Tate Martell, a transfer from Ohio State, will miss the game because of a "medical leave of absence," according to the team.

"Based on the strength of his preparation throughout this week, we feel that N'Kosi gives us the best chance to win at Pittsburgh," Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said in a statement.

Perry passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in last week's home loss to Georgia Tech. Williams had just three pass attempts last week after throwing interceptions on Miami's first three drives during an Oct. 5 loss to Virginia Tech.

Perry has 871 passing yards with eight touchdowns and an interception this season. Williams has been more accurate, completing 70.9% of his passes for 1,086 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Martell, who finished third in Miami's offseason quarterback competition, has played sparingly at wide receiver this fall.