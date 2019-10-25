Notre Dame junior wide receiver Michael Young is not with the team for Saturday's game at Michigan and is expected to transfer, sources confirmed to ESPN. Young made the decision last week, a source said.

Irish Illustrated first reported that Young, who has appeared in three games for Notre Dame, will play his final two seasons of eligibility elsewhere as a graduate transfer. Young appeared in three games for Notre Dame, starting one and recording six receptions for 21 yards.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly told ESPN that Young wouldn't be with the team for the Michigan game. Young's name does not appear in the NCAA's transfer portal, as of late Friday afternoon.

Sophomore Braden Lenzy, who had a 51-yard rushing touchdown Oct. 12 against USC, is expected to take on a greater role with Young's absence alongside primary receivers Chase Claypool and Chris Finke.