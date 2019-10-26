David Pollack describes how Wisconsin QB Jack Coan is the key factor in the Badgers' hopes of upsetting Ohio State. (0:53)

The final weekend of October is here and the spookiest day of the year -- Oct. 31, Nick Saban's birthday -- is looming. So let's enjoy this fine day of college football. We'll keep you updated on the news, highlights and what the outcome of each Top 25 game means.

Injury updates and latest news

Picks and gambling tips

Top 25 games

No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Ohio State -14.5

And our best line: This game features two of the top seven Heisman candidates, according to Caesars Sportsbook odds. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is at 7-1 (fourth-best odds), and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor sits at 50-1 (tied with Chuba Hubbard for sixth-best).

No. 5 Oklahoma at Kansas State

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN App

Line: Oklahoma -23.5

And our best line: Oklahoma, which hasn't lost at Kansas State since 1996, is the only team in college football that has gained at least 500 yards in more than three consecutive regular-season games. The Sooners' streak is at 16.

No. 20 Iowa at Northwestern

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN App

Line: Iowa -9.5

And our best line: Iowa is 16-4 in its past 20 games against unranked opponents; however, half of those losses came against Northwestern, which is off to an 0-4 start in conference play for the first time since 2013.

No. 21 Appalachian State at South Alabama

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: ESPNU and ESPN App

Line: Appalachian State -27.5

And our best line: Appalachian State looks to hold three consecutive opponents to seven points or fewer for the first time since joining FBS in 2014. The Mountaineers would join Oregon and Arizona State as the only teams to do so in three straight games this season.

No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS

Line: LSU -10.5

And our best line: Though Auburn already suffered a loss at Florida, it controls its College Football Playoff destiny with three games remaining against AP top-10 opponents. LSU entered the week with a 46% chance to reach the playoff, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, fifth-best of any school.

No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN App

Line: Penn State -5

And our best line: Penn State, which is 7-0 for the second time in three seasons, has struggled against Michigan State in coach James Franklin's tenure, going just 1-4. On the other hand, the Nittany Lions are 22-1 against unranked opponents since 2017.

No. 15 Texas at TCU

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Texas -1

And our best line: The Texas defense is giving up 469.9 yards per game this season (119th in FBS), which is on pace to be the most in a season in school history. Each of its five Power 5 opponents has gained 450 yards or more, with three topping the 500-yard mark.

Maryland at No. 17 Minnesota

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN App

Line: Minnesota -16.5

And our best line: Minnesota is 7-0 for the first time since 1960 and trying to start 8-0 for the first time since its 1941 team went 8-0 and won the national championship.

Oklahoma State at No. 23 Iowa State

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Line: Iowa State -10.5

And our best line: Iowa State, which has won a program-record five straight home games against Big 12 opponents, is seeking consecutive victories against Oklahoma State for the first time since 2000-01.

Arkansas at No. 1 Alabama

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN App

Line: Alabama -31.5

And our best line: Alabama will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and looking to set the SEC record for consecutive home victories (31). It will be the first time in 13 years as Crimson Tide head coach that Nick Saban will be without his top quarterback because of injury.

Boston College at No. 4 Clemson

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ACC Network and ESPN App

Line: Clemson -34

And our best line: How big of an underdog is Boston College? Only once in the past 40 years have the Eagles entered a game as a bigger point-spread underdog than they will be against Clemson.

No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN App

Line: Even

And our best line: Against Notre Dame, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will look to double his win total against AP top-10 teams since taking over at his alma mater. His current record in such games (1-10) is the same as Michigan fared in its previous 11 (under Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke) following Lloyd Carr's retirement in 2007.

No. 24 Arizona State at UCLA

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

Line: Arizona State -3

And our best line: ESPN's FPI and the Vegas sportsbooks disagree on who should be the favorite. FPI gives UCLA a 51% chance to win, while Arizona State settled in as the betting favorite.

California at No. 12 Utah

Time: 10 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Line: Utah -20.5

And our best line: Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley finally turned the ball over last week -- he was the last Power 5 starting quarterback to commit a turnover this season -- and is among the national leaders in QBR. He ranks No. 5 behind the four presumptive Heisman favorites: Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma), Justin Fields (Ohio State) and Joe Burrow (LSU).

Washington State at No. 11 Oregon

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN App

Line: Oregon -14

And our best line: Oregon has all but wrapped up the Pac-12 North but has lost four straight in the series against Washington State. The Cougars have never beaten the Ducks five consecutive games.

What the results mean

No. 16 SMU 34, Houston 31

It wasn't pretty, but the Mustangs got to 8-0 with a three-point win over Houston on Thursday. The passing attack wasn't as sharp as it usually is but Xavier Jones dazzled with his running ability, showing both his agility and his sheer power. The fact that SMU was able to play less than its best, on the road on a short week and still come away with a win is a sign of how good they are, but they can't afford to be flat with a road trip against a good Memphis team looming in Week 10. -- Sam Khan Jr.

The best of the week

