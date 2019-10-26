Luke McCaffrey throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kanawai Noa to give Nebraska a lead over Indiana. (0:25)

McCaffrey connects with an open Noa for a Nebraska TD (0:25)

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska third-string quarterback Luke McCaffrey, the brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey, entered Saturday's game for the Cornhuskers after Noah Vedral was injured in the second quarter against Indiana.

Vedral drew the start Saturday in place of Adrian Martinez, who injured his left leg in the Oct. 5 game against Northwestern and did not play against Minnesota on Oct. 12. The Huskers were idle last week

Vedral was helped off the field with an undisclosed injury after an 8-yard run.

Luke McCaffrey, a freshman, is the son of former Denver Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey along with being the brother of the Carolina Panthers running back.

He had taken one snap for the Cornhuskers before Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.