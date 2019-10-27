Mac Jones fills in for Tua Tagovailoa nicely with three touchdown passes, two of those to Jerry Jeudy in Alabama's blowout victory over Arkansas. (1:45)

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had surgery Sunday to help repair a high-ankle sprain, is expected to return to practice by the middle of next week, coach Nick Saban said.

"Tua is doing really, really well," Saban said.

Saban updated Tagovailoa's status following Alabama's 48-7 win over Arkansas on Saturday, pointing out that he was already running on the anti-gravity treadmill.

Tagovailoa wore a walking boot and sat on the sideline in Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game.

"We expect him to return to practice by midweek this week," Saban said. "I don't know what he'll be able to do or how much. But that's sort of the prognosis for where we are right now."

Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain against Tennessee and underwent surgery the following day. He had the same surgery last season on his other foot and missed four weeks of practice between the SEC Championship Game and the first round of the College Football Playoff. However, Saban said Tagovailoa's most recent sprain is not as serious as the one he suffered last season.

No. 1 Alabama has next week off before hosting No. 2 LSU on Nov. 9.

With Tagovailoa out, redshirt sophomore Mac Jones made his first career start against Arkansas, completing 18 of 22 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

"Mac did a nice job," Saban said.

Tagovailoa's brother, Taulia, also played, completing six of eight passes for 45 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.