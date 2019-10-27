When "Jump Around" is played at Camp Randall Stadium prior to the start of the fourth quarter, it creates one of the unforgettable atmospheres in college football as fans literally rock the house in support of the Wisconsin Badgers.

When the Ohio State Buckeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini play it in their stadiums during and after victories against the Badgers -- as they have in consecutive weeks -- it's unforgettable for a different reason.

"That's something that we hold dear at Wisconsin," tight end Jake Ferguson said, according to Cleveland.com. "It's usually a time to get excited and get pumped up. Coming into somewhere else and having them play, it definitely stings a little bit."

Ohio State was the latest to do it, playing "Jump Around" midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday's 38-7 rout of No. 13 Wisconsin at Ohio Stadium. A week earlier, as Illinois fans stormed the field, the song blared on the Memorial Stadium speakers after the Illini stunned the then-No. 6 Badgers 24-23.

"I think a lot of our guys are looking forward to playing these guys again," Ferguson said.