A spectator fell from the upper deck at Iowa State's Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday and was taken out on a stretcher, police have confirmed via school officials.

"The police chief is confirming a fall at the stadium," Angie Hunt, interim director of the Iowa State news service, told the Des Moines Register on Sunday.

The Register said the fan's condition is unknown at this time, and Mary Greeley Medical Center officials refused to answer questions.

According to the Register, the spectator fell at least 25 feet near the club seating area on the east side of the stadium during Iowa State's game against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Hunt told the Register that police are continuing to investigate and that no other information has been made available.