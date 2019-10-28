RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State will start redshirt freshman Devin Leary at quarterback against No. 23 Wake Forest.

Saturday's game will be Leary's first start for the Wolfpack (4-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), making him the first redshirt freshman to start at QB for NC State since current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson did so in 2008.

The position has yet to provide the consistency sought by coach Dave Doeren after losing three-year starter Ryan Finley. Matthew McKay started the first five games followed by Bailey Hockman for two.

Leary got his first extended work during an Oct. 19 loss at Boston College. He completed 15 of 33 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-24 loss. Doeren said Monday that Leary got first-team reps through the team's open week.