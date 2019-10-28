Alabama coach Nick Saban expects injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to practice on Wednesday, but he was noncommittal about his status for the Nov. 9 game against LSU.

"We're not making any predictions," Saban said.

Speaking at an event in Birmingham, Saban told reporters that he's been pleased with Tagovailoa's progress since having surgery on Oct. 20 to recover from a high-ankle sprain in his right foot.

Whether that means he'll be available to play when No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 1 LSU on Nov. 9 was something the coach said he wouldn't commit to until he sees him practice and how he feels after that.

"We'll have to see what he can do and evaluate his mobility and performance," he said. "You can't really predict any of those things. You just have to let it happen and see how it goes."

Pressed further, Saban said there's just no way of knowing what will happen with Tagovailoa.

"We can't know," he said. "I can't know. I've got no crystal ball."

Tagovailoa, who has thrown 27 touchdowns and two interceptions, had the same surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain on his left foot a season ago. He had four weeks to recover from that surgery and returned to play in the first round of the College Football Playoff against Oklahoma, leading the Tide past the Sooners.

Saban wouldn't set a percentage on how healthy Tagovailoa would have to be be in order to play against LSU.

"We're not going to put him in a situation where he can't perform," he said.

Before leaving the gathering with reporters, Saban sarcastically asked for more questions.

"No more hypothetical situations?" he said. "I love them."

Redshirt sophomore Mac Jones made his first career start in place of Tagovailoa against Arkansas on Saturday, throwing for 235 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 48-7 win.