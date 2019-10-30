LSU coach Ed Orgeron expects injured star defensive back Grant Delpit to be available against Alabama on Nov. 9, but he says it's not a certainty he will play.

Delpit, who was a unanimous All-American last season and is a potential first-round pick in next year's NFL draft, injured his ankle during last weekend's win over Auburn, bringing into question his status when No. 1 LSU plays No. 2 Alabama following a shared bye this week.

"I feel like Grant Delpit's going to be ready," Orgeron said during Wednesday's SEC teleconference. "It's going to be close. I don't know how much he's going to practice this week or next week, but I do believe he'll be game-time ready."

An LSU source told ESPN that Delpit is expected to return to practice next week.

LSU isn't the only team dealing with injuries to star players. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is recovering from surgery he had to repair a high ankle sprain on Oct. 20.

Tagovailoa is expected to return to practice on Wednesday and be available to play against LSU, but like Orgeron, Saban has been less than certain about what the future holds for his star quarterback.

"We'll have to see what he can do and evaluate his mobility and performance," Saban said on Monday. "You can't really predict any of those things. You just have to let it happen and see how it goes."

He later added: "We can't know. I can't know. I've got no crystal ball."

Orgeron said that there's "no doubt" LSU will be prepared for Tagovailoa to play when his team travels to Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9.