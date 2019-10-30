Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama is ranked behind LSU in the AP poll and why they could even fall to No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. (1:03)

Alabama coach Nick Saban said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a "game-time decision" when the No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide host No. 1 LSU on Nov. 9.

Saban said on the SEC teleconference that Tagovailoa, who had surgery to repair a high ankle sprain 10 days ago, is progressing well in his recovery and is expected to practice on Wednesday for the first time since the injury.

"He'll be a game-time decision based on how he progresses," Saban said.

Whether Tagovailoa plays or not, the Tide passing game will be without its starting tight end, Miller Forristall, who will be sidelined for approximately six weeks as he recovers from throat surgery, Saban said on Wednesday.

Forristall, who has caught three touchdowns this season, injured his throat during last Saturday's win over Arkansas.

The roughly six-week timeline would coincide with the end of the regular season and could allow him to return for a possible SEC Championship Game or bowl game.

Alabama isn't the only team with injury concerns heading into the Nov. 9 game against LSU.

The Tigers' All-American defensive back Grant Delpit injured his ankle during last weekend's win over Auburn and isn't expected to practice until next week, a source told ESPN.

"I feel like Grant Delpit's going to be ready," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said during Wednesday's SEC teleconference. "It's going to be close. I don't know how much he's going to practice this week or next week, but I do believe he'll be game-time ready."