Miami quarterback Jarren Williams will start against Florida State on Saturday, coach Manny Diaz said Wednesday.

Williams began the season as the starter but injured his throwing shoulder in a loss to Virginia Tech in early October. N'Kosi Perry replaced him in the starting lineup for three games, but Williams took over for an ineffective Perry last week against Pitt and led the game-winning drive.

Miami QB Jarren Williams will be back in the starting role for the Hurricanes vs. Florida State this weekend. AP Photo/Chris Seward, File

Diaz said after practice Wednesday that Williams was "outstanding" this week.

On the season, Williams has thrown for 1,136 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.