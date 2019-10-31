Ohio State added a big name to its 2021 recruiting class Thursday when Marvin Harrison Jr. announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. Harrison Jr. is the son of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver, Marvin Harrison, and is now a top-ranked recruit in his own right.

Harrison Jr. is a 6-foot-4, 174-pound receiver out of St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia, is ranked No. 87 overall in the 2021 class.

His commitment to Ohio State gives the Buckeyes the No. 1 ranked receiver in the state of Pennsylvania two classes in a row as the No. 1 overall recruit in 2020, wide receiver Julian Fleming, has also chosen Ohio State. He is also the sixth ESPN 300 wide receiver commitment between the two classes joining Fleming, Mookie Cooper and Gee Scott in 2020 and Ohio wide receiver Jayden Ballard in the 2021 class.

Harrison held offers from all over the country, including Florida, Michigan, Penn State, LSU and Texas A&M among others, but decided to go with Ohio State.

Landing the talented receiver adds another elite prospect to the 2021 class for the Buckeyes, giving their coaches six ESPN Junior 300 commitments in the class. It's led by Ohio defensive end Jack Sawyer, who is ranked No. 2 overall in the class.

The six ESPN Jr. 300 commitments is only behind Notre Dame, Texas and Miami, who each have seven. The Buckeyes are off to an excellent start in 2021 and already hold the No. 2 ranked class in 2020, as well.