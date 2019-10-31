NCAA coordinator of football officials Rogers Redding will retire after this season after holding the position since 2011.

Redding began his college officiating career in the Southwest Conference in 1988 and later served as coordinator of officials for the Southeastern Conference. He first moved into a national role in 2008 as the NCAA secretary-rules editor. He held that role until 2017, when it was passed along to Steve Shaw, who replaced Redding as SEC coordinator of officials.

During Redding's tenure as national coordinator, instant replay review was introduced across Division I and the transition was made to standardized eight-person officiating crews.

Redding has degrees from Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt and had a long career as physics professor while he was serving as a game official.