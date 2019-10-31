        <
          Michigan State LB Joe Bachie ineligible for positive PED test

          3:47 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          Michigan State starting linebacker Joe Bachie has been ruled ineligible by the Big Ten conference after testing positive for a supplement considered a performance-enhancing drug.

          "All my career I've done my very best to represent Michigan State in a positive manner on and off the field," Bachie said. "I plan to appeal, but to all of those affected, from my coaches to my teammates and to the fans, I apologize for putting them through this situation. I will always be a Spartan."

          A random drug test conducted by the conference found the banned substance. As Bachie said in his statement, the school is planning to appeal the decision.

          Bachie, a senior, has started three seasons at Michigan State and was named a first-team All-Big Ten player by the coaches after his 2018 season. In eight games this season, Bachie has 71 total tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss for the 4-4 Spartans.

          Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement that his heart breaks for Bachie, but he knows his star linebacker will be accountable.

          "No one feels worse than Joe does, a sentiment he expressed when he spoke to the team earlier today," Dantonio said. "This does not define Joe as a player, and more importantly as a man. He will graduate in December and has a very bright future ahead of him, both on and off the field. As a program, we plan to appeal immediately, and will continue to support Joe however we can. He will forever be a Spartan."

