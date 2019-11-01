        <
          Kansas State, TCU fined $25K after fans storm field after home wins

          10:03 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          IRVING, Texas -- The Big 12 Conference has issued public reprimands and fines of $25,000 against Kansas State and TCU for how the schools handled fans storming the field to celebrate after home victories over ranked teams.

          Kansas also received a reprimand but wasn't fined after the Jayhawks beat Texas Tech on Saturday.

          Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said conference schools have a duty to provide a safe game environment.

          The league doesn't have a policy prohibiting spectators on the field for postgame celebrations, but Bowlsby said home teams have to provide adequate security measures for student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators. That includes safe passage from the playing field to the locker room and protection of the visiting team bench area.

          Kansas State upset then-No. 5 Oklahoma 48-41 last Saturday, and TCU won 37-27 over then-No. 15 Texas.

