Tim Tebow breaks down the Georgia vs. Florida matchup and says the Gators will need to pressure the Bulldogs' passing game. (0:46)

Well, it's Week 10 and the once-young college football season has gone and hit double digits. As the calendar flips to November, things are starting to get real. Settle in and fight off the early arrival of Christmas music with our guide to the day.

Jump to: Top 25 games | Best of Week 10

Injury updates and latest news

Picks and gambling tips

Top 25 games

In order of game time; lines courtesy Caesars Sportsbook.

No. 14 Michigan at Maryland

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN App

Line: Michigan -21

And our best line: Maryland is 0-24 in the poll era against ranked Big Ten opponents, with 20 of those losses coming as a member of the conference. That's the longest active losing streak for any team against ranked Big Ten opponents. Michigan has won 11 straight against unranked teams.

NC State at No. 23 Wake Forest

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN App

Line: Wake Forest -8

And our best line: Wake Forest is looking to start 7-1 for the fourth time in the AP poll era. The last time it started 7-1 was in 2006, when the Demon Deacons went on to win the ACC title and play in the Orange Bowl.

Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: NBC

Line: Notre Dame -17.5

And our best line: Notre Dame has won 19 consecutive games against teams unranked in the AP poll, the third-longest active streak in FBS behind Alabama (89) and Clemson (22). The most recent such Fighting Irish loss was in 2016 against Virginia Tech.

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida (in Jacksonville, Florida)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS

Line: Georgia -6

And our best line: According to ESPN's Football Power Index, this is a close equivalent to a Sweet 16 playoff game. The winner will be the overwhelming favorite to win the SEC East (Georgia would be an 85% favorite; Florida 98%) and play for the conference title, where another victory would almost guarantee a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Line: Kansas State -5

And our best line: The Jayhawks are looking to win consecutive conference games in the same season for the first time since 2008, when they beat Iowa State and Colorado. That year was also the most recent time Kansas beat Kansas State.

Wofford at No. 4 Clemson

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: ACC Network and ESPN App

Line: No line

And our best line: Clemson, the defending national champion and owner of the longest winning streak in the country (24), is 33-0 against FCS opponents. Wofford is 0-7 against AP-ranked opponents. A Wofford victory would be the biggest upset in college football history.

No. 9 Utah at Washington

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Utah -3

And our best line: Washington lost its most recent home game against a ranked opponent after winning five straight, but the Huskies have won four consecutive meetings overall with Utah. Three of those four matchups, however, have been decided by seven points or less -- including last season's Pac-12 title game.

Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN App

Line: Auburn -19

And our best line: Ole Miss has lost all 18 meetings between the teams when Auburn is ranked in the AP poll, including a 44-23 loss the previous time the Rebels visited Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2017, when the Tigers were ranked No. 12.

No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Line: Cincinnati -24

And our best line: East Carolina has not beaten an AP-ranked team since Sept. 13, 2014, at No. 17 Virginia Tech. Since then, the Pirates have lost six straight games against AP-ranked opponents and been outscored by 35.5 points per game in those contests.

No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN App

Line: Memphis -5

And our best line: SMU is 8-0 for the first time since 1982, when the Mustangs finished 11-0-1 with a Cotton Bowl win. With a victory at Memphis on Saturday, the Mustangs would have their most wins in a season since winning 10 games in 1984 and would tie the third-best start in school history.

No. 7 Oregon at USC

Time: 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Oregon -4

And our best line: According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, Oregon has a 13% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff, the sixth-highest in FBS. With a win, the Ducks' chances increase to 19%; a loss all but eliminates them from contention, dropping their chances to 1%.

No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Line: Boise State -17

And our best line: Boise State hasn't lost back-to-back regular-season games (within the same season) since November 2015, and has never lost to San Jose State in 13 meetings.

What the results mean

No. 12 Baylor 17, West Virginia 14

The Bears are 8-0, but they have a lot to clean up if they're going to have a shot to remain that way. Baylor allowed eight (!!) sacks to West Virginia, turned the ball over three times and had trouble getting short yardage near the goal line -- but still found a way to win. Coach Matt Rhule knows that if the Bears, who play Oklahoma and Texas later this month, continue like that, it could catch up with them. -- Sam Khan Jr.

Georgia Southern 24, No. 20 Appalachian State 21

The Mountaineers' loss to Georgia Southern -- the second in two seasons for App State -- was a blow to the team for a few reasons. Not only did it snap a 12-game winning streak dating back to last season, it will almost certainly knock them out of the top 25, and they don't control their own destiny in the Sun Belt any longer (meaning their shot at a New Year's Six bid has all but evaporated). -- Sam Khan Jr.

The week's best

Pitt's trick is quite a treat

play 0:36 Pitt players get a scare on Halloween Pitt's Assistant Director of Player Personnel Karlo Zokvo gets a couple cheap scares in the Pitt facilities on Halloween dressed as a mannequin.

Put some shine in your step

For its senior day game against UTSA, Texas A&M is debuting special Aggie Ring cleats.